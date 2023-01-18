Hearts v Aberdeen: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds

Match details

Who: Hearts v Aberdeen. What: cinch Scottish Premiership. Where: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. When: Wednesday, January 18. Kick-off 7.45pm. Referee: Willie Collum (Alan Newlands on VAR).

TV and ticket info

Lawrence Shankland battles with Aberdeen defender Liam Scales during Hearts' 2-0 defeat at Pittodrie earlier this season. Picture: SNS

Hearts are broadcasting the game live through their pay-per-view service. It costs £12.99 to buy.

Team news

Stephen Kingsley is expected to return after missing the last four games following a concussion sustained against Dundee United on Christmas Eve. Andy Halliday will miss out after sustaining a head knock against St Mirren as he enters concussion protocol again. Alex Cochrane is said to be all right to play despite being forced off in the last match. Peter Haring and Gary Mackay-Steven remain out, while Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett, Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime are long-term absentees.

Aberdeen will be without captain Anthony Stewart following his red card for serious foul play in the League Cup semi-final on Sunday. Duk and Leighton Clarkson are doubts after being forced off in the extra-time loss to Rangers.

Form guide

Hearts are on a seven-game unbeaten run and have lost just once in their last ten in the cinch Premiership as they look to maintain or even strengthen their four-point lead in third with fourth-place Livingston in action against Dundee United.

Aberdeen only have a win and a draw from their last seven matches, but have had to play Rangers twice and Celtic during that stretch.

Head-to-head

Since Hearts’ ascension back to the top flight in 2016 there has been 11 Aberdeen wins, seven Hearts victories and and six draws. You do have to go back to 2017, though, to find their last victory at Tynecastle as Derek McInnes’ men ran out 2-1 winners in the last game in front of the old main stand.

Manager thoughts

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson said: “Whenever you play the teams around you it’s always important. We’re sitting in a good place at the moment and we know that three points will put us in an even better one. If we don’t perform on the night it brings them closer to us.”

Bookies’ odds

