A nervous night in Angus ended with Hearts progressing to the Scottish Cup fifth round despite a fright against Brechin City. The Highland League leaders took a 1-0 lead midway through the first half thanks to substitute Scott Bright’s stunning 25-yard effort. However, Yan Dhanda’s impressive equaliser, a second-half strike by Kenneth Vargas and Elton Kabangu’s double earned the Edinburgh club an important win.

Hearts’ Premiership worries are well-documented so a cup trip to Brechin was never likely to be straightforward. They endured a torrid first half as City seized the initiative, but the visitors demonstrated their quality after the break and deserved to go through in a competition they have not won since 2012.

Kabangu was the outstanding player afield as he showed the kind of attacking instincts Hearts have been missing for quite some time. The travelling support took warmly to him and, on this evidence, his movement and finishing ability will be useful in the second half of the season.

Brechin deserved credit for their display, especially taking the lead and leaving top-flight opponents looking slightly rocked. Their part-time status told in the end, with Hearts’ superior fitness allowing them to finish the night strongly.

Hearts’ last encounter with the Highland League was in 2021 when Brora Rangers knocked them out of the Scottish Cup. This trip to Angus carried similar danger in front of BBC Scotland’s television cameras, although the visitors’ squad is notably stronger in 2025.

A raucous crowd packed into Glebe Park as locals turned out in hope of witnessing a massive cup upset. Marc Scott was a lively participant for Brechin in the opening stages, but they lost centre-back Euan Spark to injury after 16 minutes as Bright entered the fray. The soft and uneven surface led to a lot of long balls, particularly from the home side, who were more used to the underfoot conditions.

Brechin did work a neat passing move down the right which led to the opening goal on 23 minutes. A cross into the Hearts penalty box was cleared by Jamie McCart and Bright returned it with interest. He ran at the loose ball and dispatched a raking left-footed strike from 25 yards which clattered off Craig Gordon’s left post en route to the net.

Glebe Park erupted, perhaps as much in surprise as joy. City had more than matched their illustrious guests and revelled in the 1-0 advantage. Hearts were unsettled and unable to impose themselves properly. That lasted until near the break when Dhanda produced exactly the kind of individual magic for which he was signed from Ross County last summer.

He cut inside from the left for a driven right-footed shot which screamed beyond the flailing palm of the Brechin goalkeeper Lenny Wilson and high into the net. The goal brought much relief for the away side at the interval. They needed to be more direct in the second half as the pitch was not conducive to the passing game head coach Neil Critchley wants. Bobbling balls were frequently followed by crunching Brechin tackles and, at times, some Hearts players looked shy in competing.

They started the second period with more conviction, moved the ball at a better tempo, and scored six minutes after the restart. Kabangu, making his first start since arriving on loan from Union Saint-Gilloise, supplied a left-footed cross which the former Hearts defender Kevin McHattie slid in to intercept. In doing so, McHattie inadvertently deflected the ball over Wilson’s dive and almost over the line but Kenneth Vargas tapped it in to make sure.

Kabangu put clear distance between the teams on 62 minutes. Wilson palmed Vargas high cross away but the Belgian striker collected and turned sharply to fire an instinctive finish into the Brechin net. At that point, the game was realistically over as a contest. Hearts continued probing in search of a fourth goal just to eliminate any slender doubt.

James Penrice’s run and cross created a chance for Jorge Grant, but Wilson emerged at speed to block. Kabangu eventually forced the fourth goal on 79 minutes. Substitute James Wilson gave him the ball after Bright’s slack pass, and Kabangu calmly forced his finish through the goalkeeper.

Grant had another effort cleared off the line by Bright near the end. The travelling fans were now chanting a new song in Kabangu’s honour in front of Glebe Park’s famous hedge. Hearts couldn’t see the wood for the trees in the first half of this match, but they emerged confidently to take control when they needed to.

1 . Craig Gordon - 6/10 Couldn’t do anything about the goal. Otherwise rarely tested | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Adam Forrester - 6/10 Booked for simulation in the first half, but tried to get forward and support attacks | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . James Penrice - 6/10 Marc Scott’s direct running caused him a few issues. Delivered a few crosses going forward | SNS Group Photo Sales