Hearts v Celtic confirmed teams with one key change for the Tynecastle side

Hearts and Celtic meet in the cinch Premiership as the hosts look to upset the league leaders at Tynecastle. The respective managers, Steven Naismith and Brendan Rodgers, have named their teams ahead of kick-off.

Naismith went with one alteration from the 2-2 Edinburgh derby draw against Hibs two weeks ago. With Stephen Kingsley out due to a groin injury, Alex Cochrane returns to the starting line-up after a month out with an ankle problem.

Rodgers named the same Celtic team which beat Kilmarnock 3-1 prior to the international break.

Hearts (4-2-3-1): Clark; Sibbick, Kent, Rowles, Cochrane; Devlin, Nieuwenhof; Forrest, Lowry, Vargas; Shankland.

Celtic (4-3-3): Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Maeda, Kyogo, Palma.