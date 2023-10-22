Hearts v Celtic confirmed teams with one key change for the Tynecastle side

News you can trust since 1873
Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 13:40 BST
Hearts and Celtic meet at Tynecastle in the Premiership. Pic: SNS

Hearts and Celtic meet in the cinch Premiership as the hosts look to upset the league leaders at Tynecastle. The respective managers, Steven Naismith and Brendan Rodgers, have named their teams ahead of kick-off.

Naismith went with one alteration from the 2-2 Edinburgh derby draw against Hibs two weeks ago. With Stephen Kingsley out due to a groin injury, Alex Cochrane returns to the starting line-up after a month out with an ankle problem.

Rodgers named the same Celtic team which beat Kilmarnock 3-1 prior to the international break.

Hearts (4-2-3-1): Clark; Sibbick, Kent, Rowles, Cochrane; Devlin, Nieuwenhof; Forrest, Lowry, Vargas; Shankland.

Celtic (4-3-3): Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Maeda, Kyogo, Palma.

The match referee is Nick Walsh and kick-off time is 2.15pm.

