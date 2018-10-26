Hearts v Celtic: Craig Levein may ‘take a chance’ on Peter Haring’s fitness

Hearts manager Craig Levein is prepared to take a chance with Peter Haring’s fitness for Sunday’s Betfred Cup semi-final against Celtic.

The Austrian midfielder took part in training at BT Murrayfield on Friday morning after missing two matches with a muscle strain, which is linked to a hernia problem that will require surgery at some stage.

Levein said: “He did a little bit of training today. We will see how he is tomorrow. I’m hopeful.

“I’ve explained he’s got a hernia and there could be a weakness come Sunday, we might have to take him off early in the match.

"But I think it's worth taking a chance, he is such an important player."

The 25-year-old has scored five goals in 14 appearances for Hearts since joining in the summer from Austrian side SV Ried.

He netted in the 4-2 win over Motherwell in the Betfred Cup quarter finals, and was on target in the 5-0 drubbing of Cowdenbeath during the group stages.