Hearts v Celtic date and kick-off time confirmed as Sky Sports pick Premiership game

Sky Sports will broadcast Hearts’ Scottish Premiership game against Celtic live from Tynecastle Park next month. In what could be a top-of-the-table meeting, the broadcaster has chosen a 12pm kick-off time.

Hearts are currently joint-top of the Premiership alongside Celtic with 13 points from five games. With Rangers languishing in 10th spot after losing 2-0 to Hearts at Ibrox on Saturday, the Edinburgh club are keen to maintain momentum. Celtic’s visit will be one of their biggest tests under new head coach Derek McInnes.

A statement released by Hearts read: “Details of next month's William Hill Premiership fixture with Celtic have been confirmed. The Jambos will host Celtic at Tynecastle Park on Sunday, October 26th in a 12pm kick off. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports and to Hearts TV international subscribers.”

Hearts handed a debut to new goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow against Rangers, but Craig Gordon is hopeful of being back involved before Celtic visit Gorgie. The 42-year-old Scotland internationalist was sidelined since May with a persistent neck and shoulder complaint, however he is now back in full training at Riccarton. He is looking to challenge Schwolow and Zander Clark for game time in the coming weeks, with Harry Stone also in the squad and Ryan Fulton and Liam McFarlane injured.

“It’s going really well. I’m back in full training now. It’s been tough but it’s nice to be back involved with the rest of the boys,” Gordon told the official Hearts website. “There are certainly a fair few goalies in the squad. It’s good in training to share that workload with the rest of the guys. It’s quite an interesting situation with how all those guys are going to fit into a squad because only one of us can play. There are going to be a number of goalies unhappy. We have to work hard in training, do as much as we can to try and get ourselves in the team, and then when we’re there try to take that opportunity to stay there.”

Gordon’s aim is clear as he tries to convince McInnes he can be No.1 again. He held the position for almost all of last season until injury struck in early May. He now knows what is required to reclaim his place. “Keep training well and try to get in the manager’s thoughts to get a start. That’s all I can do - keep doing everything I possibly can to show I’m the one the manager should be picking. That goes for all of us. It’s going to be good competition and we’ll see how it goes,” he said.

