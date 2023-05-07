News you can trust since 1873
Hearts v Celtic gallery: 20 pictures of fans, behind the scenes and Cochrane's red card

Hearts fans turned out in big numbers again, but despite a decent performance Steven Naismith’s men lost 2-0 to Celtic at Tynecastle Park after going down to 10 men in controversial circumstances.

Phil Johnson
Published 7th May 2023, 17:58 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 18:12 BST

Alex Cochrane’s red card just before half time, given after a VAR check, was the major talking point after the match on a day when Celtic clinched the Scottish Premiership title. Here are 20 pictures of the fans, behind the scenes pre-match and the big moment of controversy.

Hearts fans with a Union flag on the King's Coronation weekend, but it was Celtic who were crowned champions

1. Coronation

Hearts fans with a Union flag on the King's Coronation weekend, but it was Celtic who were crowned champions Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou and Hearts striker Liam Boyce before the match

2. Meet and greet

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou and Hearts striker Liam Boyce before the match Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland and his teammates wore T-shirts pre-match to support research into MND

3. MND support

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland and his teammates wore T-shirts pre-match to support research into MND Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

Hearts fans arrive at Tynecastle before kick-off

4. Jambos arrive

Hearts fans arrive at Tynecastle before kick-off Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

