Hearts v Celtic gallery: 20 pictures of fans, behind the scenes and Cochrane's red card
Hearts fans turned out in big numbers again, but despite a decent performance Steven Naismith’s men lost 2-0 to Celtic at Tynecastle Park after going down to 10 men in controversial circumstances.
Alex Cochrane’s red card just before half time, given after a VAR check, was the major talking point after the match on a day when Celtic clinched the Scottish Premiership title. Here are 20 pictures of the fans, behind the scenes pre-match and the big moment of controversy.
