Hearts v Celtic gets new date and kick off time as Sky Sports cameras head to Tynecastle
The Scottish Premiership fixture in March will now be shown live on TV.
The Scottish Premiership fixture between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle on Saturday, March 2 has been picked up by Sky Sports for live broadcast.
That means the match has had its date and kick off time changed and will now be played on Sunday, March 3. It will now kick off at 12 noon.
It will be the third meeting of the two clubs this season, unless they are drawn against each other in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup which takes place in February, with the Jambos having lost the first clash at Tynecastle 4-1 back in October. Matt O'Riley, Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi and Tomoki Iwata scored the goals with Lawrence Shankland netting for the hosts.
Steven Naismith's side got their revenge on the reigning champions last month with a hugely impressive 2-0 win at Celtic Park. Lawrence Shankland netted after 15 minutes and Stephen Kingsley doubled their advantage on the half hour mark.