Hearts and Celtic both have important players missing through injury ahead of Sunday's meeting at Tynecastle Park. Whilst the Glasgow club are challenging Rangers for the Premiership title, their Edinburgh counterparts want to cement third place as soon as possible.

A busy midweek fixture list saw Hearts draw 1-1 with Hibs in the Edinburgh derby whilst Celtic were demolishing Dundee 7-1 at Parkhead. The two teams now meet in Gorgie in a lunchtime kick-off in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Here are the injury doubts for Hearts against Celtic:

1 . Barrie McKay (Hearts): Out Working back to fitness after a knee injury.

2 . Reo Hatate (Celtic): Out Returned from the Asian Cup with a calf complaint.

3 . Peter Haring (Hearts): Out Still recovering from his own knee problem