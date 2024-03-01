News you can trust since 1873
Hearts v Celtic injury latest: 10 players out and one doubtful for Tynecastle meeting

Both teams are dealing with several issues ahead of Sunday's encounter

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 1st Mar 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 17:00 GMT

Hearts and Celtic both have important players missing through injury ahead of Sunday's meeting at Tynecastle Park. Whilst the Glasgow club are challenging Rangers for the Premiership title, their Edinburgh counterparts want to cement third place as soon as possible.

A busy midweek fixture list saw Hearts draw 1-1 with Hibs in the Edinburgh derby whilst Celtic were demolishing Dundee 7-1 at Parkhead. The two teams now meet in Gorgie in a lunchtime kick-off in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Here are the injury doubts for Hearts against Celtic:

Working back to fitness after a knee injury.

1. Barrie McKay (Hearts): Out

Working back to fitness after a knee injury.

Returned from the Asian Cup with a calf complaint.

2. Reo Hatate (Celtic): Out

Returned from the Asian Cup with a calf complaint.

Still recovering from his own knee problem

3. Peter Haring (Hearts): Out

Still recovering from his own knee problem

Hamstring problem. Hasn't played this season.

4. James McCarthy (Celtic): Out

Hamstring problem. Hasn't played this season.

