Hearts v Celtic injury news as 8 out and 4 doubts

Hearts and Celtic are set to go head-to-head again this weekend after the Hoops came from a goal down at Celtic Park in midweek to win their Scottish Premiership clash 3-1.

This time they will be facing off in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals at Tynecastle as Robbie Neilson’s side look to cause an upset and knock the 40 time winners out. Both sides have injury concerns going into the tie with two Hearts’ stars definently missing out and a further two doubtful but there is some positive news with others making good progress and in line to feature.

Craig Gordon and Craig Halkett remain sidelined as do Beni Baningime and Liam Boyce (both ACL), Peter Haring (concussion) and Gary Mackay-Steven (broken foot) while it’s unlikey that Yutaro Oda, who picked up a knock on his foot and was due to have a scan this week, will feature and Stephen Humphrys remains a doubt.

Lawrence Shankland, meanwhile, is a big doubt after an update on Friday. Neilson said: “Lawrence Shankland didn’t train today so he’ll be touch and go. We’ll make a game-time decision on him.” There is some good news though as Stephen Kingsley returns after illness and Alex Cochrane is back after a hip problem kept him out of Wednesday’s game

As for the visitors, they could also be without one of their many star men for the fixture while another two are definently out but are expecting the return of a defensive duo who were rested for the midweek tie. Daizen Maeda picked up a foot injury in the midweek win at Celtic Park and has since been pictured on crutches. It’s unclear how long the Japanese forward will be out for but he will almost certainly miss this Saturday’s cup tie.

