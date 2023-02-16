Hearts v Celtic: Kick-off time and TV channel details announced for Scottish Cup quarter-final clash

Viaplay will screen the match at 12.15pm on Saturday, March 11 with a place in the semi-finals at Hampden at stake for the winners of the Tynecastle Park tie.

All four of the last eight matches will be shown across the weekend. Inverness and Kilmarnock get things started on the Friday evening in the Highlands with a 7.45pm kick-off in front of the BBC cameras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day after the game in Gorgie, Celtic’s Old Firm rivals Rangers will host Raith Rovers in 1pm kick-off that will also be shown on Viaplay.

Josh Ginnelly celebrates scoring against Celtic in the 2020 Scottish Cup final. Picture: SNS

Finally, Ayr United travel to Falkirk on the Monday evening for the BBC’s second game that weekend. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Robbie Neilson’s Hearts side have met Ange Postecoglou’s champions once in Edinburgh this season with Celtic edging the home team in a seven-goal thriller. They meet at Celtic Park on league duty three days before the cup tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two clubs have competed in back-to-back Scottish Cup finals in 2019 and 2020. Hearts lost the opening encounter 2-1 as Odsonne Edouard overturned a second-half deficit for Neil Lennon’s men after Ryan Edwards had given the underdogs the lead.

The following year’s showpiece event was played in December behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Hearts were 2-0 down at half-time but fought back to force extra-time. They once again clawed back a deficit in the additional period but ultimately came up short, losing 4-3 on penalties.

Message from the editor