Hearts v Celtic: Match preview and probable line-ups

Celtic make the trip to the Capital for the second time in a week as they face Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Craig Levein has been left with no choice but to call on his band of youngsters once again, with Arnaud Djoum ruled out until after the winter break and Jamie Walker also missing through injury.

Aaron Hughes is out with a calf injury while John Souttar serves a one-match suspension, so Daniel Baur could be called upon to partner Christophe Berra in central defence.

Hearts are also without the services of Ashley Smith-Brown (pelvis/groin), Rory Currie (knee) and Malaury Martin (groin), leaving Levein down seven players.

Celtic, chasing their 70th unbeaten domestic match, have no fresh injury worries to contend with.

Anthony Ralston and Patrick Roberts are still out with knee and hamstring issues respectively and so will play no part.

Brendan Rodgers rotated his squad midweek for the 3-1 win over Hamilton but is likely to recall some of those rested.

Last five meetings: Celtic 4-1 Hearts; Celtic 2-0 Hearts; Hearts 0-5 Celtic; Celtic 4-0 Hearts; Hearts 1-2 Celtic.

Likely Hearts team: (4-2-3-1): McLaughlin; Randall, Baur, Berra, M Smith; Buaben, Callachan; Moore, Cowie, Isma; Lafferty. Subs from: Hamilton, Brandon, Grzelak, Cochrane, Henderson, McDonald, Milinkovic, Stockton, Keena.

Likely Celtic team (4-2-3-1): Gordon; Lustig, Boyata, Simunovic, Tierney; Brown, Ntcham; Forrest, McGregor, Sinclair; Dembele. Subs from: De Vries, Gamboa, Bitton, Ajer, Sviatchenko, Armstrong, Rogic, Kouassi, Hayes, Edouard, Griffiths.

Referee: Willie Collum

Kick-off: 12.30pm

Odds: Hearts 15/2 Draw 9/2 5/2 Celtic 2/5 (Odds correct at the time of writing)

