For the first time in 12 years, Hearts have beaten Celtic twice in one season following their 2-0 victory at Tynecastle Park. Jorge Grant's penalty and Lawrence Shankland's instinctive finish secured a comfortable win for the hosts after their opponents were reduced to ten men.

Celtic striker Adam Idah's 13th-minute penalty was saved by the Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark, and moments later Hyunjun Yang was ordered off after catching Alex Cochrane in the face with a high boot. That handed the home side a numerical advantage which they took full advantage of.

Hearts dominated most of the game thereafter with every player in maroon playing his part in a huge triumph. Celtic arrived in Edinburgh hoping to return to the Premiership summit after Rangers lost 2-1 to Motherwell on Saturday. This defeat still leaves them second, two points behind their Glasgow rivals.

Hearts, meanwhile, are third and now 13 points clear of fourth-placed St Mirren. Following December's 2-0 win at Celtic Park, this is the first time they have beaten the Parkhead club twice in the same season since 2011/12.

Both teams were without influential figures through injury as Hearts missed defender Frankie Kent and Celtic lost captain Callum McGregor. The visitors won an early penalty after Cochrane inadvertently clipped Yang's foot inside the box. However, Idah fired his spot-kick down the middle and saw it saved by the diving Clark's trailing leg.

Seconds later, Yang was ordered off. He was initially cautioned for high feet on Cochrane but replays showed the South Korean's studs connecting with the full-back's face. Referee Don Robertson consulted a VAR touchline monitor before replacing the yellow card with a red for serious foul play.

Matt O'Riley saw a goal disallowed for offside but the remainder of the first half was largely controlled by Hearts as they sought to exploit the numerical advantage. Calem Nieuwenhof's strong midfield display drove them forward at the Celtic defence. The pressure yielded an opening goal via the penalty spot on 43 minutes.

Liam Scales' headed clearance dropped and hit Tomoki Iwata on the arm and Robertson pointed to the spot after another touchline review. The Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart appeared to point at Shankland and question why he wasn't taking the penalty before Grant confidently stroked the ball into the bottom corner to put Hearts 1-0 ahead.

It would have been 2-0 by the interval but Shankland strayed marginally offside before dispatching Alan Forrest's pass across Hart and into the net. The striker wasn't subdued for long. With 13 minutes played after the break, his opportunistic instincts came to the fore again. He slipped a pass to Nieuwenhof inside the Celtic penalty but the Australian slipped and the loose ball broke to Shankland for a first-time finish past Hart and into the bottom corner.

Hearts were now in total control at 2-0 up. Celtic had introduced Kyogo Furuhashi as a substitute but he was given little chance to use his pace or goalscoring ability. The Parkhead side fashioned an opening on 77 minutes when Idah stung Clark's palms and O'Riley's follow-up attempt was blocked by the Hearts substitute Macaulay Tait. Clark produced an outstanding stop with his outstretched left foot to thwart Idah on 86 minutes.

That was the last genuine scoring chance as the Gorgie side saw the game out much to their supporters' delight. Here are the Hearts player ratings from Tynecastle:

1 . GK: Zander Clark 8/10 Early penalty save would have delighted the keeper who made some other important stops.

2 . RCB: Toby Sibbick 7/10 Back in the team with Frankie Kent injured. Strong and dependable.

3 . CB: Stephen Kingsley 7/10 Marshalled the back three and defended well. Stepped forward when he could.

4 . LCB: Kye Rowles 7/10 Very composed and aggressive on the left of defence.