Hearts host Dundee at Tynecastle Park on Saturday knowing third place in secure after results last weekend. However, the visitors are still pursuing a European place and will hope to take points to help those aspirations.

Both sides have injuries to contend with but are nonetheless still expected to field strong teams. Hearts want to reach 70 points in their final three games and currently sit on 63. Dundee in sixth place know time is running out if they are to close the five-point gap on St Mirren in fifth.