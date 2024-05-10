Hearts v Dundee injury latest with five men out and three doubtful for the match at Tynecastle

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 10th May 2024, 14:01 BST

The two teams have differing priorities for this weekend’s SPFL Premiership meeting

Hearts host Dundee at Tynecastle Park on Saturday knowing third place in secure after results last weekend. However, the visitors are still pursuing a European place and will hope to take points to help those aspirations.

Both sides have injuries to contend with but are nonetheless still expected to field strong teams. Hearts want to reach 70 points in their final three games and currently sit on 63. Dundee in sixth place know time is running out if they are to close the five-point gap on St Mirren in fifth.

Here is the latest injury news ahead of the meeting in Gorgie:

The Mexican striker hasn't played since November because of a thigh injury.

1. Diego Pineda (Dundee): Out

The teenager is recovering from a knock and is not likely to be fit before the season ends.

2. Finlay Pollock (Hearts): Out

Doing full training after knee surgery and working to get fit.

3. Craig Halkett (Hearts): Doubtful

His season is over due to a knee injury.

4. Joe Shaughnessy (Dundee): Out

