Friday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final at Tynecastle Park pits Hearts and Dundee against one another for a place in the semi-finals at Hampden. Respective head coaches Neil Critchley and Tony Docherty are eyeing the last four as they prepare for the first of four quarter-finals staggered across the weekend.

Aberdeen meet Queen’s Park at Pittodrie on Saturday, Celtic host Hibs in Glasgow the following day, and the last tie sees Livingston and St Johnstone face one another in West Lothian on Monday night. Friday’s game kicks the action off, and both Critchley and Docherty have their fair share of injury concerns.

Hearts are without five players in total, Dundee likewise, but Yan Dhanda is fit and available having come through full training after a hip complaint. Cammy Devlin’s concussion remains a factor, however.

The latest injury news from both camps is below:

1 . Craig Halkett (Hearts): Out A hamstring injury sidelined him in January and he is working back to fitness.

2 . Seb Palmer-Houlden (Dundee): Out Not expected back until April due to a knee injury.

3 . Frankie Kent (Hearts): Out English centre-back has been out since before Christmas with a quad muscle injury.