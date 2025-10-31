Wednesday’s 2-2 draw at St Mirren maintained Hearts’ unbeaten start in the William Hill Premiership. They now take on Dundee hoping to resume winning form and potentially increase their six-point advantage at the top of the league.
Head coach Derek McInnes has some injury concerns and may make a late decision on his final matchday squad depending on who declares themselves fit. Steven Pressley, meanwhile, brings Dundee to Edinburgh knowing his team have taken points from Celtic and Rangers already this season.
The latest injury news from both camps is below: