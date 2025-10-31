Hearts v Dundee injury news: Three players out and two doubts for the SPFL Premiership match at Tynecastle

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Sports journalist

Published 31st Oct 2025, 10:00 GMT

Scottish league leaders aim to regain winning form in Edinburgh

Wednesday’s 2-2 draw at St Mirren maintained Hearts’ unbeaten start in the William Hill Premiership. They now take on Dundee hoping to resume winning form and potentially increase their six-point advantage at the top of the league.

Head coach Derek McInnes has some injury concerns and may make a late decision on his final matchday squad depending on who declares themselves fit. Steven Pressley, meanwhile, brings Dundee to Edinburgh knowing his team have taken points from Celtic and Rangers already this season.

The latest injury news from both camps is below:

Working his way back from a groin tear. Making progress but not ready yet.

1. Ryan Fulton (Hearts): Out

The young midfielder is still striving to return after a recurrence of a hamstring injury.

2. Finlay Pollock (Hearts): Out

The French defender has a knock and only has a slim chance of making the trip to Tynecastle.

3. Billy Koumetio (Dundee): Doubt

Another hamstring issue is keeping the Australian midfielder sidelined for the moment.

4. Calem Nieuwenhof (Hearts): Out

