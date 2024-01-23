Defiant Hearts fought back from 2-0 down to claim a dramatic 3-2 win over Dundee as Storm Jocelyn took hold in Gorgie. Former Tynecastle defender Jordan McGhee and midfielder Lyall Cameron scored in the first half as the Tayside club took their chances in ruthless fashion.

Calem Nieuwenhof and Dexter Lembikisa claimed their first goals in maroon after the interval to bring Hearts level at 2-2. Head coach Steven Naismith had changed from a three-man defence to a 4-2-3-1 system and the alteration worked.

His players forced the issue in the closing stages and tried desperately to turn one point into three. Substitute Yutaro Oda produced the winning goal on 86 minutes as the hosts' character earned them a potentially vital result in the chase for third place. They are now eight points ahead of fourth-placed Kilmarnock and unbeaten in their last seven matches.

The sodden and blustery conditions made for a horrible evening and Hearts' first-half performance was not much better. They controlled a lot of the ball and created chances, although their wayward finishing was in contrast to that of the visitors. Tony Docherty's team were well organised with plenty zest in midfield and utilised the strength and movement of forwards Amadou Bakayoko and Zach Robinson to good effect.

Hearts, though, rallied considerably after the break. The introduction of teenage midfielder Macaulay Tait improved their composure in midfield as he passed the ball confidently and was involved into of the hosts' three goals, whilst fellow replaced Alan Forrest claimed two assists in what was a compelling comeback.

Lawrence Shankland, Zander Clark, Aidan Denholm and Nieuwenhof all returned to the hosts' starting line-up as the Premiership completed its winter break. They were joined by Lembikisa, making his first start since a loan move from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Dundee started one new arrival in the shape of on-loan defender Owen Dodgson from Burnley. Fellow loanee Ryan Astley, a centre-back from Everton, began the evening on the bench alongside Dens Park's third January recruit, Curtis Main.

The pre-match concern was that severe wind gusts would prevent flowing football. However, Hearts constructed the first fluid attack when Shankland and Denholm combined before Kenneth Vargas' shot nestled in the arms of Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

The visitors signalled their intent after 18 minutes when Robinson's header from Bakayoko's cross forced Clark to spring right for a superb one-handed save. Seconds later, Bakayoko's intelligent lay-off was angled high into the net by McGhee. Following a VAR review for offside against Bakayoko, Dundee's 1-0 lead was confirmed.

Steven Naismith, the Hearts head coach, demanded more urgency from midfielders Beni Baningime and Nieuwenhof. Prospective loan signing Scott Fraser must have looked on knowing he could improve that department. The biggest first-half threat in maroon was Lembikisa's marauding runs down the right flank, followed by some dangerous crosses. One low delivery was scooped over Carson's crossbar by Shankland after the half-hour mark.

When Vargas volleyed over the same piece of metalwork moments later when one-on-one with Carson, the groans of frustration around Tynecastle were almost deafening. The Costa Rican was doubtless grateful to see referee Chris Graham pull play back for an earlier foul. By then, Denholm had been forced off by injury and replaced by Alan Forrest.

Dundee moved 2-0 ahead on 38 minutes. Alex Cochrane's crossfield ball allowed Dara Costelloe to steal possession ahead of Lembikisa, and he prodded the ball through the advancing Frankie Kent's legs for Cameron to sprint into the penalty area. A composed one-touch finish with his left foot saw the ball roll past Clark into the net.

Hearts had monopolised possession in the first 45 minutes, although Dundee deserved their advantage thanks to two clinical finishes. Nieuwenhof reduced the deficit early in the second half with a low drive into the bottom corner from around 22 yards after collecting Tait's pass and jinking away from an opponent. That gave the home fans hope of a comeback.

Their side won a penalty after another VAR review on 64 minutes. Shankland was nudged in the penalty area by Dodgson, however the striker's powerful spot-kick was beaten away brilliantly by Carson low to his right. He has now failed to convert his last three penalties.

Lembikisa stepped forward to level this match with 16 minutes of regulation time remaining. Substitute Alan Forrest hung a left-footed cross up at the back post and the Jamaican internationalist directed a precise header into the far corner of the net. An enthralling finish was now in the offing at 2-2.

Craig Halkett's wayward pass out of defence was picked up by Malachi Boateng, who was then fouled by the defender. Referee Graham initially awarded a penalty but was advised by VAR that contact was outside the box, thus the decision changed to a free-kick which Clark calmly collected.

As Hearts swarmed forward, Forrest collected a pass from Tait and fed Oda for a clever touch and finish high outwith the reach of Carson. As the Japanese set off to celebrate, Hearts supporters rejoiced at their team rescuing themselves from apparent oblivion in this match. Docherty, the Dundee manager, was irate in the technical area after watching his players collapse. It was a captivating ending to a frenetic evening.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Tynecastle:

GK: Zander Clark 6/10 Took over from Craig Gordon. Good save from Robinson before Dundee's opening goal and was then beaten twice.

RCB: Frankie Kent 6/10 Beaten at Dundee's second goal and wasn't as authoritative as normal.

CB: Craig Halkett 6/10 Like the entire Hearts defence, he was troubled by Dundee forwards Bakayoko and Robinson.

LCB: Stephen Kingsley 6/10 Stopped from getting forward by Bakayoko, who wasn't slow to track back.