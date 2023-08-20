Here are our Hearts player ratings as they beat Dundee United 3-0 in their first home game of the season.

GK - Lisa Rodgers 6/10

Not the goalkeeper’s busiest day but when called upon, she did her job.

RB - Emma Brownlie 7/10

Another great performance from the defender who kept the right side of the pitch locked down throughout the game. She was unlucky not to get the opener as her free-kick smashed off the bar.

CB - Georgia Hunter 6/10

The captain did her job when called upon as she helped her side add another clean sheet to their collection.

CB - Lizzie Waldie 6/10

The defender looked assured at the back for the short time she was on the field. Hopefully, she won’t be out for too long.

LB - Esther Morgan 8/10

It was a fantastic performance from the full-back who was a constant threat down the left flank with her darting runs. Morgan was incredibly unlucky not to get on the scoresheet with only a fantastic save from the goalkeeper stopping her from getting her first goal for the club.

CM - Ciara Grant 7/10

It was a positive first appearance back for last season’s Player of the Year. The midfielder was calm and collected throughout before adding another assist to her collection with a wonderful ball for the second goal.

CM - Erin Rennie 8/10

Another solid performance from the midfielder who really came to life in the second half as she helped control the flow of the game and ensured that the majority of the action was played in the visitors box.

RW - Georgia Timms 6/10

Timms was unlucky not to open her account this season with a couple of half chances being well saved. Out on the right, she provided a threat throughout, constantly keeping the Dundee United defenders something to think about.

CAM - Danni Findlay 7/10

A goal on her home debut for Hearts against her former club and it was probably one of the easiest finishes she will ever have as she tapped home a rebound.

LW - Katie Lockwood 6/10

Lockwood continued to provide a threat on both flanks throughout. Arguably should have had the opening goal early in the first half.

ST - Kathleen McGovern 8/10

The striker just can’t stop scoring at the moment as she continues her brilliant start to her Hearts career. On another day she could have had more than two but her strikes were enough to ensure the hosts had a comfortable win.

Sub - Carly Girasoli 6/10

Similar to Hunter, despite not having the busiest of games, she did what she needed to do to keep a clean sheet.

Sub - Cailin Michie 7/10

The midfielder came on and oversaw Hearts’ dominance throughout the second half. From passing to putting in a tackle, Michie made sure the ball was almost always in the visitors half.

Sub - Addie Handley 6/10

Helped to see out the result on the left flank while keeping a clean sheet.

Sub - Olufolasade Adamolekun 6/10

Unfortunately, the winger didn’t get as much time on the ball as she would have liked.

Sub - Aimee Anderson 6/10