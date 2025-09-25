Falkirk travel to Tynecastle for a top-flight league match this weekend for the first time in 15 years knowing both themselves and Hearts have long injury lists. Head coaches Derek McInnes and John McGlynn are without a number of experienced players but have enough squad depth to cope.
Hearts will be keen to continue an unbeaten run which has taken them joint-top of the William Hill Premiership table, while Falkirk recovered from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Hibs in midweek. That will have given them confidence ahead of the trip to Edinburgh.
The latest injury news from both camps is detailed below: