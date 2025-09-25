Hearts v Falkirk injury latest: 14 players out and three doubtful for SPFL Premiership match at Tynecastle

By Barry Anderson

Sports journalist

Published 25th Sep 2025, 14:31 BST

Derek McInnes and John McGlynn are not short of concerns

Falkirk travel to Tynecastle for a top-flight league match this weekend for the first time in 15 years knowing both themselves and Hearts have long injury lists. Head coaches Derek McInnes and John McGlynn are without a number of experienced players but have enough squad depth to cope.

Hearts will be keen to continue an unbeaten run which has taken them joint-top of the William Hill Premiership table, while Falkirk recovered from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Hibs in midweek. That will have given them confidence ahead of the trip to Edinburgh.

The latest injury news from both camps is detailed below:

The Englishman is recovering from surgery on his knee and will miss a few weeks.

1. FRANKIE KENT (Hearts): OUT

The Englishman is recovering from surgery on his knee and will miss a few weeks.

A calf problem has bothered the left-back lately and it's not clear if he will be ready for the squad against Hearts.

2. SEAN MACKIE (Falkirk): DOUBT

A calf problem has bothered the left-back lately and it's not clear if he will be ready for the squad against Hearts.

The Norwegian right-back is in contention again after a thigh injury.

3. CHRISTIAN BORCHGREVINK (Hearts): BACK

The Norwegian right-back is in contention again after a thigh injury.

The forward is not expected back until November time because of a foot injury.

4. AIDAN NESBITT (Falkirk): OUT

The forward is not expected back until November time because of a foot injury.

