Hearts v Fiorentina: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds

Match details

Who: Hearts v Fiorentina

What: Europa Conference League Group A

Where: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh

When: Thursday, October 6. Kick-off 8pm.

Referee: Erik Lambrechts (Belgium)

TV and ticket info

UEFA Conference League

The match is sold out, but is being shown live on BT Sport. The game will be on BT Sport 3 and the app, with coverage starting at 7.30pm.

Team news

Hearts are without centre-back Craig Halkett and long-term, absentees Liam Boyce, Beni Beningime and Kye Rowles. Robert Snodgrass is not registered for the competition.

Italian international Gaetano Castrovilli is out for the visitors injured and French international Jonathan Ikoné is suspended after being sent off against İstanbul Başakşehir. Riccardo Sottil, Marco Benassi and Antonín Barák have all not travelled.

Form guide

Hearts went into the international break on a high after back-to-back away wins in in Europe and domestically, but Saturday’s 4-0 defeat by Rangers at Tynecastle was a reality check. Head-to-head

Fiorentina are on a poor run of form. The italians have won just once in their last ten outings and are without a win on the road this season. La Viola are under pressure after Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Atalanta in Serie A.

Manager thoughts

Robbie Neilson: “To have a very famous Serie A team coming to Tynecastle under the lights for European football is huge for us. We know we have to bring our best game and hope Fiorentina don't bring theirs. Then it gives us a chance.”

Vincenzo Italiano: “This is a very important game for us. We must force their hand and try to force some errors,” said Italiano. “We have to win this game, it's very important for us. We will be applying the pressure.”

Bookies’ odds

Hearts 11/2; Draw 10/3; Fiorentina 4/9, with McBookie.

