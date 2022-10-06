Hearts v Fiorentina: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds
Hearts play the third of their six Europa Conference League Group A fixtures tonight when Fiorentina come to Tynecastle Park. Here is all you need to know:
Match details
Who: Hearts v Fiorentina
What: Europa Conference League Group A
Where: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh
When: Thursday, October 6. Kick-off 8pm.
Referee: Erik Lambrechts (Belgium)
TV and ticket info
The match is sold out, but is being shown live on BT Sport. The game will be on BT Sport 3 and the app, with coverage starting at 7.30pm.
Team news
Hearts are without centre-back Craig Halkett and long-term, absentees Liam Boyce, Beni Beningime and Kye Rowles. Robert Snodgrass is not registered for the competition.
Italian international Gaetano Castrovilli is out for the visitors injured and French international Jonathan Ikoné is suspended after being sent off against İstanbul Başakşehir. Riccardo Sottil, Marco Benassi and Antonín Barák have all not travelled.
Form guide
Hearts went into the international break on a high after back-to-back away wins in in Europe and domestically, but Saturday’s 4-0 defeat by Rangers at Tynecastle was a reality check. Head-to-head
Fiorentina are on a poor run of form. The italians have won just once in their last ten outings and are without a win on the road this season. La Viola are under pressure after Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Atalanta in Serie A.
Manager thoughts
Robbie Neilson: “To have a very famous Serie A team coming to Tynecastle under the lights for European football is huge for us. We know we have to bring our best game and hope Fiorentina don't bring theirs. Then it gives us a chance.”
Vincenzo Italiano: “This is a very important game for us. We must force their hand and try to force some errors,” said Italiano. “We have to win this game, it's very important for us. We will be applying the pressure.”
Bookies’ odds
Hearts 11/2; Draw 10/3; Fiorentina 4/9, with McBookie.
Another thing
Today marks the 20th anniversary of Craig Gordon's debut for Hearts. Aged 19, he was handed his first appearance by Craig Levein against Livingston with Roddy McKenzie unavailable. The game at Almondvale finished 1-1 with Phil Stamp scoring for Hearts. Gordon has since played with 120 different players across his two spells at Tynecastle, as detailed by Hearts Heritage.