Hearts v Hibs: Barry Anderson and Patrick McPartlin discuss Scottish Cup draw and derby double header

Our chief Hearts correspondent Barry Anderson and chief Hibs correspondent Patrick McPartlin were joined by Scotsman sports editor Mark Atkinson to discuss the mouthwatering clash.

The Capital clubs will play back-to-back derbies in April as a result of the cup draw and fans are already making plans for a potentially historic week.

They meet in the Premiership at Tynecastle Park on Saturday, April 9, before reconvening at Hampden Park the following weekend for the right to a Scottish Cup final spot.

The Edinburgh Evening News Sport Show.

Hearts knocked Hibs out in the 2020 Scottish Cup semi-final after extra-time before going on to lose the final against Celtic on penalties. Fans were banned from attending both ties due to Covid 19 restrictions at the time.

This year, Hampden will be sold out with a crowd of 50,000 expected to attend.

