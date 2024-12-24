Hearts v Hibs injury latest: Five players out and six doubtful for the Edinburgh derby

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Football correspondent

Published 24th Dec 2024, 08:00 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2024, 08:00 GMT

The Capital clubs meet at Tynecastle on Boxing Day

Christmas dinner will still be digesting when Hearts and Hibs meet at Tynecastle Park on Boxing Day. The Edinburgh derby kicks off at 12.30pm, with both teams eager for points to move up the Premiership table.

Hearts start in 10th place with Hibs in eighth, and the home side know victory will propel them above their greatest rivals. Injuries could be a factor for both teams as respective managers Neil Critchley and David Gray wait on key figures.

The latest team news from both Riccarton and East Mains, including who is out and who is doubtful for the match, is below:

Quad muscle injury means the defender is out for a while.

1. Frankie Kent (Hearts): Out

Quad muscle injury means the defender is out for a while. | SNS Group

Won't be back until next year as he works his way back to fitness after hamstring surgery.

2. Kieron Bowie (Hibs): Out

Won't be back until next year as he works his way back to fitness after hamstring surgery. | SNS Group

Has resumed very light work after a knee injury but still weeks away from returning.

3. Gerald Taylor (Hearts): Out

Has resumed very light work after a knee injury but still weeks away from returning. | SNS Group

Battling to be fit after being forced off with an impact injury against Aberdeen.

4. Joe Newell (Hibs): Doubt

Battling to be fit after being forced off with an impact injury against Aberdeen. | SNS Group

