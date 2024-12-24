Christmas dinner will still be digesting when Hearts and Hibs meet at Tynecastle Park on Boxing Day. The Edinburgh derby kicks off at 12.30pm, with both teams eager for points to move up the Premiership table.

Hearts start in 10th place with Hibs in eighth, and the home side know victory will propel them above their greatest rivals. Injuries could be a factor for both teams as respective managers Neil Critchley and David Gray wait on key figures.

The latest team news from both Riccarton and East Mains, including who is out and who is doubtful for the match, is below:

Frankie Kent (Hearts): Out Quad muscle injury means the defender is out for a while.

Kieron Bowie (Hibs): Out Won't be back until next year as he works his way back to fitness after hamstring surgery.

Gerald Taylor (Hearts): Out Has resumed very light work after a knee injury but still weeks away from returning.

Joe Newell (Hibs): Doubt Battling to be fit after being forced off with an impact injury against Aberdeen.