Both Derek McInnes and David Gray have various issues to contend with relating to player availability for Saturday’s Hearts-Hibs derby. The respective managers know the stakes are high when the Capital clubs meet and the 5.45pm kick-off at Tynecastle Park is eagerly awaited by both sets of fans.

McInnes is without some experienced players for Hearts but has nonetheless taken them to the top of the William Hill Premiership. They sit two points clear of second-placed Celtic ahead of the visit for Hibs. The Easter Road side are eight points behind their rivals in sixth place but managed a commendable 0-0 draw at Celtic Park last weekend.