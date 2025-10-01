Hearts v Hibs injury news: Seven players out, five doubtful, one key man returns for big Edinburgh derby

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Sports journalist

Published 1st Oct 2025, 14:21 BST

SPFL Premiership Edinburgh derby is a 5.45pm kick-off

Both Derek McInnes and David Gray have various issues to contend with relating to player availability for Saturday’s Hearts-Hibs derby. The respective managers know the stakes are high when the Capital clubs meet and the 5.45pm kick-off at Tynecastle Park is eagerly awaited by both sets of fans.

McInnes is without some experienced players for Hearts but has nonetheless taken them to the top of the William Hill Premiership. They sit two points clear of second-placed Celtic ahead of the visit for Hibs. The Easter Road side are eight points behind their rivals in sixth place but managed a commendable 0-0 draw at Celtic Park last weekend.

The latest injury news from both camps is detailed below:

The young midfielder is battling to come back after a recurrence of a hamstring injury.

1. FINLAY POLLOCK (Hearts): OUT

The influential midfielder is still absent because of a groin injury but should return before the month is out.

2. JOE NEWELL (Hibs): OUT

A knee injury sustained at training will keep the defender out until later this month.

3. FRANKIE KENT (Hearts): OUT

A hamstring complaint is still keeping him sidelined.

4. ALASANA MANNEH (Hibs): OUT

