Hearts v Hibs: Sell-out expected as venue is confirmed for final Edinburgh derby of season

The final SWPL Edinburgh derby of the season will be held at Oriam next Wednesday night – making it the first of the season not to be held at Tynecastle Park or Easter Road.

It will be the fourth fixture between the two sides this season with each of the previous three ending 1-1. While those games were hosted at Tynecastle and Easter Road, Wednesday’s match will take place at Hearts women’s usual home venue and expect it to be packed with fans for the 7:30pm kick-off.

The first two derbies of the season attracted massive crowds. November’s game at Easter Road broke the attendance crowd for the SWPL with 8,066 flocking to the game after tickets were made available free of charge. Tickets were also free in February when Tynecastle Park attracted another bumper crowd of 7,024, which broke the stadium’s record for a women’s game. Last month’s game at Easter Road didn’t reach the same heights, with a crowd of only 811 for a match that was live on Sky Sports on a Saturday night. Adults were charged £10 for admission.

Leah Eddie tackles Jennifer Smith during November's derby. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

With the Oriam’s capacity limited to 192 seats, fans will be encouraged to purchase their tickets as soon as possible if they want to guarantee entry. The game is not live on either the BBC or Sky Sports. Tickets are priced at £8 for adults and £3 for under 16s and over 65s and can be brought on the Hearts website.