Hearts v Hibs: TV channel, kick-off time, team news and form guide ahead of Capital Cup clash

Hearts attacker Jenny Smith battles for possession with Shannon McGregor during the 1-1 draw between the sides at Easter Road earlier in the season. Picture: Malcolm Mackenzie

Match details

Who: Hearts v Hibs. What: SWPL 1 (Capital Cup). Where: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. When: Sunday, February 26. 1.10pm kick-off.

TV and ticket info

The match will be broadcast live by BBC Alba. Coverage starts at 1pm.

Over 11,000 free tickets for the match have been claimed. There are still more available to snap up in the home end through the Hearts website, or from the Hibs website for those wishing to sit in the Roseburn Stand.

Team news

Hibs are facing somewhat of “an injury crisis”. Rachael Boyle is expected to be out for a year, while Shannon McGregor won’t return this season. Poppy Lawson is out while Crystal Thomas and goalkeeper Ailey Tebbett are doubts.

Hearts should have a full strength squad available.

Form guide

It’s been a bit of a mixed bag of late for Hearts with two wins, a draw and two defeats in their last five games, though the two defeats came against Celtic and Glasgow City. They represent the club’s only two defeats in the last 10.

Hibs have won six of their last eight with defeats coming against Rangers and Spartans.

Past meetings

The last game between the sides finished up a 1-1 draw in front of just over 8,000 spectators at Easter Road. Crystal Thomas cancelled out Emma Brownlie’s Hearts opener before Hibs went on to lift the inaugural Capital Cup after a penalty shoot-out.

Hibs triumphed in every encounter between the sides last season, winning 3-0, 3-1 and 4-1.

Hearts’ last win in the fixture came in December 2020 with a 1-0 win.

Manager thoughts

“The objective last season against Hibs was to compete. We had a very young and inexperienced team. It was difficult to expect the win. Now, the most important thing is the three points. We know that we can get the three points if we perform well.” (Hearts manager Eva Olid)

“The crowd is brilliant, we love it. They are now following us home and away so we are used to them backing us now. There are times in the game when we need them and there won't be a time more than that when we go to Tynecastle.” (Hibs boss Dean Gibson)

