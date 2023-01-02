The Australian midfielder has revealed that Hearts will dedicate a victory to their stricken 40-year-old skipper if they can pick up all three points in today’s New Year’s clash at Tynecastle Park. Gordon met up with the Hearts squad yesterday for the first time since his double leg break at Tannadice, giving the squad a big lift.

“100 per cent it was great for us,” said Devlin. “It was devastating what happened to Craig. We are all gutted for him. So it was great to have him in and about the boys before the derby.”

Devlin has confirmed that if Hearts win they will be dedicating the result to their captain. “Yes, absolutely,” confirms Devlin. “To win the derby for him would be super special.”

Cammy Devlin believes Hearts have extra motivation. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Zander Clark will be make his second competitive start for Hearts in goal, but Craig Halkett is a doubt as he awaits the results of a scan on his knee. Hearts welcome Stephen Humphrys back into the squad after the attacker returned to full training following an ankle complaint. Stephen Kingsley could return from a head knock. Hearts are seven games unbeaten against their arch rivals.

