Hearts v Kilmarnock injury news: Eight players out and three doubtful for the match at Tynecastle

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Football correspondent

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 13:08 BST

There are a multitude of concerns ahead of Saturday’s match

Kilmarnock travel to Edinburgh with an abundance of injury concerns for Saturday’s Premiership meeting with Hearts. The hosts are also without some key players as they look to continue a run of three wins and two draws in their last five matches.

Both teams were on Scottish Cup duty last weekend as Hearts overcame Highland League Brechin City and Kilmarnock lost narrowly at Celtic Park. Injury issues have continued from that game as the Rugby Park manager Derek McInnes looks to find solutions in some key positions.

Here is the latest team news from both camps ahead of the match at Tynecastle Park:

The centre-back is recovering from a knee injury.

1. Frankie Kent (Hearts): Out

The centre-back is recovering from a knee injury. | SNS Group

Out for a couple of months with a torn hamstring.

2. Innes Cameron (Kilmarnock): Out

Out for a couple of months with a torn hamstring. | SNS Group

Recovering after hamstring surgery.

3. Stephen Kingsley (Hearts): Out

Recovering after hamstring surgery. | SNS

Expected to miss weeks after damaging ankle ligaments.

4. Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock): Out

Expected to miss weeks after damaging ankle ligaments. | SNS Group

