Kilmarnock travel to Edinburgh with an abundance of injury concerns for Saturday’s Premiership meeting with Hearts. The hosts are also without some key players as they look to continue a run of three wins and two draws in their last five matches.

Both teams were on Scottish Cup duty last weekend as Hearts overcame Highland League Brechin City and Kilmarnock lost narrowly at Celtic Park. Injury issues have continued from that game as the Rugby Park manager Derek McInnes looks to find solutions in some key positions.

Here is the latest team news from both camps ahead of the match at Tynecastle Park:

1 . Frankie Kent (Hearts): Out The centre-back is recovering from a knee injury. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Innes Cameron (Kilmarnock): Out Out for a couple of months with a torn hamstring. | SNS Group Photo Sales