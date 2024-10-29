Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes faces some selection issues for Wednesday’s match against Hearts at Tynecastle Park. He has a number of first-team regulars unavailable, with two ruled out following Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Ross County.

Hearts are seeking to build on new head coach Neil Critchley’s encouraging honeymoon period. The Englishman has overseen wins against St Mirren in the Premiership and Omonoia Nicosia in the UEFA Conference League, plus Sunday’s draw with Hibs in the Edinburgh derby.

Critchley is also without some players as the latest injury news from both camps was confirmed today:

1 . Liam Donnelly (Kilmarnock): Out A second yellow card and subsequent red at Ross County on Saturday rules the midfielder out of the trip to Tynecastle.

2 . Calem Nieuwenhof (Hearts): Out The Australian midfielder is working on his fitness after hamstring surgery earlier this year.

3 . Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock): Out The defender tore his groin at Ross County on Saturday and is out for the foreseeable future.

4 . Gerald Taylor (Hearts): Out Not expected to be back for quite a while after injuring his knee.