Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes faces some selection issues for Wednesday’s match against Hearts at Tynecastle Park. He has a number of first-team regulars unavailable, with two ruled out following Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Ross County.
Hearts are seeking to build on new head coach Neil Critchley’s encouraging honeymoon period. The Englishman has overseen wins against St Mirren in the Premiership and Omonoia Nicosia in the UEFA Conference League, plus Sunday’s draw with Hibs in the Edinburgh derby.
Critchley is also without some players as the latest injury news from both camps was confirmed today: