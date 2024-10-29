Hearts v Kilmarnock latest team news: Six players out and two doubtful for the match at Tynecastle

By Barry Anderson

Football correspondent

Published 29th Oct 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 19:00 BST

Wednesday’s match is signficant for both clubs

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes faces some selection issues for Wednesday’s match against Hearts at Tynecastle Park. He has a number of first-team regulars unavailable, with two ruled out following Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Ross County.

Hearts are seeking to build on new head coach Neil Critchley’s encouraging honeymoon period. The Englishman has overseen wins against St Mirren in the Premiership and Omonoia Nicosia in the UEFA Conference League, plus Sunday’s draw with Hibs in the Edinburgh derby.

Critchley is also without some players as the latest injury news from both camps was confirmed today:

A second yellow card and subsequent red at Ross County on Saturday rules the midfielder out of the trip to Tynecastle.

1. Liam Donnelly (Kilmarnock): Out

A second yellow card and subsequent red at Ross County on Saturday rules the midfielder out of the trip to Tynecastle. | SNS Group

The Australian midfielder is working on his fitness after hamstring surgery earlier this year.

2. Calem Nieuwenhof (Hearts): Out

The Australian midfielder is working on his fitness after hamstring surgery earlier this year. | SNS Group

The defender tore his groin at Ross County on Saturday and is out for the foreseeable future.

3. Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock): Out

The defender tore his groin at Ross County on Saturday and is out for the foreseeable future. | SNS Group

Not expected to be back for quite a while after injuring his knee.

4. Gerald Taylor (Hearts): Out

Not expected to be back for quite a while after injuring his knee. | SNS Group

