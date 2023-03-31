Hearts v Kilmarnock: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds; referee

Match details

Who: Kilmarnock v Hearts. What: cinch Scottish Premiership. Where: Rugby Park, Kilmarnock. When: Saturday, April 1. Kick-off 3pm. Referee: Euan Anderson (Andrew Dallas on VAR).

TV and ticket info

Lawrence Shankland makes it 3-1 to Hearts during the victory over Kilmarnock at Tynecastle in December. Picture: SNS

The SPFL no longer permits live streaming inside the UK & Ireland for games kicking off at 3pm on a Saturday. But international subscribers can watch live on Hearts TV while audio commentary will be available for those based here.

Tickets are still available for the away end at Rugby Park. Adult seats cost £25.

Team news

Hearts are expected to welcome Peter Haring back into the fold. The Austrian has been out almost six months since concussion but has been back in full training with the squad. Cammy Devlin will also be missing after getting a nasty cut on his head while he was away with Australia. Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime are back running after being out with ACL tears but won’t be back until after the split, if at all this campaign. Craig Halkett, Craig Gordon and Gary Mackay-Steven are long-term absentees.

Form guide

Hearts have lost four of their last five and won three of their last nine. Kilmarnock haven’t won in five and have two victories in their last nine. The hosts have the strongest home record of any team in the bottom five, winning six, drawing five and losing only three, while Hearts have won just three times in 15 away trips this campaign.

Head-to-head

Hearts’ struggles in Edinburgh against Kilmarnock were well documented as they ended a run of seven games without victory against them in earlier this season. At Rugby Park, however, their record has been a bit brighter with three wins and a draw from their last six trips.

Manager thoughts

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson said: “We were disappointed at Aberdeen but the only way to put that right is to win the next game. That’s all you can do in football. The players have trained really well. Attention is on trying to get that third place tied down. We’ve got nine games to go and everyone around us is going to be fighting for that third place.”

Bookies’ odds

Kilmarnock 19/10, Draw 5/2, Hearts 13/10

