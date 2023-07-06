Hearts v Plymouth Argyle: Kick-off time, how to watch and team news for Marbella friendly

Kick-off time and venue

The game kicks off at 6pm local time (5pm BST). It will take place at the Marbella Football Center

How to watch

Former Hearts striker Christian Nade tries to move away from Plymouth's Carl Fletcher back in 2009, the last time the two clubs met in a friendly. Picture: SNS

Neither club is advertising a live stream for the match (Hearts don’t even have any details of the match on their website) so it’s only those currently in the south of Spain who will have a chance to view the fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously, tickets for the match were going to be collected from a Burger King in Marbella town centre. This is no longer the case with fans of both sides instead told to register online and pay just 10 cents for a ticket. They are available from this website, though Google Translate may be required to navigate to the right section.

Team news

It will be interesting to see if Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime are ready to return to a matchday squad after the pair returned to full training following extended periods out with ACL tears. Craig Halkett and Craig Gordon, another pair of long-term absentees, have travelled with the squad to Spain but won’t be ready to play for at least another couple of months. Lawrence Shankland and Zander Clark have now joined up with their team-mates having been given extra time off due to being involved in the latest Scotland squads.

Previous meetings

The clubs appear to have only met in a friendly encounter once before. This occurred back in 2009 at Home Park where Csaba Laszlo’s men drew with Paul Sturrock’s hosts 0-0.

Message from the editor