Hearts and Rangers have large squads to choose from for Saturday’s opening Premiership fixture at Tynecastle Park, but both will also be missing some influential figures.
The two clubs meet in a 12.30pm kick-off live on Sky Sports as the 2024/25 campaign gets underway amid mounting excitement. Rangers will be hoping to close the gap on champions Celtic, whilst Hearts want to consolidate third place and get closer to the two Glasgow sides.
The players ruled out and doubtful for the match are listed below:
1. Nicolas Raskin (Rangers): Out
Came off with a twisted ankle in a friendly against Ajax earlier this month and is out for up to six weeks. | SNS Group
2. Beni Baningime (Hearts): Out
The midfielder is nursing an injury at the top of his calf and is not yet recovered enough to be available for this weekend. | SNS Group
3. Todd Cantwell (Rangers): Doubt
Had some injury issues earlier in pre-season but his main issue is his Ibrox future after asking to leave. Remains to be seen whether he is involved at Tynecastle. | SNS Group
4. Calem Nieuwenhof (Hearts): Out
The Australian suffered a slight setback in his recovery from hamstring surgery during pre-season. It is hoped he could be back playing by the end of the month. | SNS Group