Hearts and Rangers meet at Tynecastle Park at noon on Sunday knowing Premiership points are vital. The Glasgow club must atone for last weekend’s Scottish Cup exit against Championship side Queen’s Park, whilst the home team are on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

The respective managers, Neil Critchley and Philippe Clement, have injury concerns to deal with. Fitness issues at Tynecastle and Ibrox have refused to relent in recent weeks. Clement is also under pressure due to that cup loss and the 13-point gap between Rangers and Celtic in the league table.

Here is the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Sunday’s fixture:

1 . Frankie Kent (Hearts): Out The Englishman is still missing with a quad muscle injury. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Leon King (Rangers): Out The defender has a head injury and is not expected to feature this weekend. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Stephen Kingsley (Hearts): Out Back running at Riccarton but still a bit away from a first-team return. | SNS Photo Sales