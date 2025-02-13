Hearts v Rangers injury update: Seven players out and six doubtful for Sunday's match at Tynecastle

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Football correspondent

Published 13th Feb 2025, 08:00 BST

Concerns for both managers ahead of the weekend

Hearts and Rangers meet at Tynecastle Park at noon on Sunday knowing Premiership points are vital. The Glasgow club must atone for last weekend’s Scottish Cup exit against Championship side Queen’s Park, whilst the home team are on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

The respective managers, Neil Critchley and Philippe Clement, have injury concerns to deal with. Fitness issues at Tynecastle and Ibrox have refused to relent in recent weeks. Clement is also under pressure due to that cup loss and the 13-point gap between Rangers and Celtic in the league table.

Here is the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Sunday’s fixture:

The Englishman is still missing with a quad muscle injury.

1. Frankie Kent (Hearts): Out

The Englishman is still missing with a quad muscle injury. | SNS Group

The defender has a head injury and is not expected to feature this weekend.

2. Leon King (Rangers): Out

The defender has a head injury and is not expected to feature this weekend. | SNS Group

Back running at Riccarton but still a bit away from a first-team return.

3. Stephen Kingsley (Hearts): Out

Back running at Riccarton but still a bit away from a first-team return. | SNS

The right-back has a knee problem and hasn't played since November.

4. Neraysho Kasanwirjo (Rangers): Out

The right-back has a knee problem and hasn't played since November. | SNS Group

