Hearts player ratings as they exited the Sky Sport Cup after a 4-1 defeat to Rangers.

GK - Charlotte Parker-Smith - 5/10

A rare bad game for the Hearts number one. The ‘keeper should have done better with the opener as her parry gave Rangers the perfect opportunity to open the scoring.

RB - Emma Brownlie - 7/10

Ciara Grant battles for the ball. Credit: (© ScottishPower Women’s Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)

Another commanding performance from the full-back as she utterly controlled the right flank. Her defensive display helped push Rangers back completely for large spells as she allowed nothing to get through.

CB - Lizzie Waldie - 6/10

A decent performance at the back for Waldie with arguably little either defender could do about the first three goals

CB - Carly Girasoli - 6/10

Like Waldie, Girasoli put in a decent display and won everything in the air.

LB - Esther Morgan - 6/10

It was a difficult game for the full-back as the visitors persisted on attacking down her flank or the majority of the game. As a result, the 21-year-old was caught out a few times, especially when Hearts found themselves behind as she looked to push forwards.

CM - Ciara Grant - 7/10

The midfielder had one of the best halves in her Hearts career in the first period as she helped the hosts dominate the play and push Rangers all the way back. However, this performance couldn’t be replicated in the second period.

CM - Olufolasade Adamolekun - 8/10

What an excellent signing ‘Sade’ is proving to be. She caused all sorts of problems for the opposition with her quick movement and her excellent vision. Her goal was by all means fortunate but she took her chance when it appeared.

CAM - Katie Lockwood - 6/10

Much like her teammates, Lockwood had a highly impressive first half as the host attack was in full flow. However, as the game progressed her influence faded.

RW - Georgia Timms - 7/10

The winger continued her impressive form with another fantastic performance on the wing. Her strength and pace once again caused problems but her passing ability was on full show. The 25-year-old’s vision to find her teammates in the first half was fantastic, but this was missing at times in the second period.

ST - Katleen McGovern - 6/10

The striker had a quieter game than usual as she Rangers ensured she was tightly marked throughout. However, her hold up play was still on point it was just unfortunate for the hosts that she didn’t have the opportunity to find the net.

LW - Danni Findlay - 6/10

The attacker struggled to really stamp her influence on the game throughout on the wing with Rangers keeping the left side secured throughout.

Sub - Ye-Eun Park - 6/10

The South Korean had a lively debut as she came off the bench to try and orchestrate a goal. The midfielder looked fast and always looked to move the ball forward but her influence slowly diminished.

Sub - Aimee Anderson - 6/10

Didn’t have a chance to influence the attack.

Sub - Georgia Hunter - 6/10

Had little time to make a difference.

Sub - Erin Rennie - 6/10

Didn’t have time to change the game.

Sub - Eilidh Davies - 6/10