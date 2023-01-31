Hearts v Rangers: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds; referee

Match details

Who: Hearts v Rangers. What: cinch Scottish Premiership. Where: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. When: Wednesday, February 1. Kick-off 7.45pm. Referee: John Beaton.

TV and ticket info

Hearts host Rangers at Tynecastle Park on Wednesday evening.

The game can be purchased through the Hearts pay-per-view service. The cost is £12.99.

International subscribers of Hearts TV can get it through their subscription. Those within the UK and Ireland can only access audio commentary.

Team news

Hearts will welcome Andy Halliday and James Hill back into the squad after the pair recovered from head knocks. Cammy Devlin and Michael Smith are rated as touch-and-go. Smith missed the trip to Livingston while Devlin was forced off with a hamstring complaint. Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime return to light training this week but still have some ways to go before recovering from ACL tears. Craig Halkett, Gary Mackay-Steven, Craig Gordon and Peter Haring are long-term absentees.

Form guide

Hearts are on a ten-game unbeaten run and have lost just once in their last 13 domestic fixtures.

Rangers have won every league game and nine of ten since Michael Beale took charge following the dismissal of Giovanni van Bronckhorst. They’re currently on a 12-game unbeaten run overall.

Head-to-head

Rangers have won the last six meetings between the sides, including the 2022 Scottish Cup final. Three of those have been at Tynecastle, but prior to win Hearts held a three-game unbeaten run against the Ibrox outfit in Gorgie.

Manager thoughts

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson said: “We have a great opportunity: it’s Tynecastle under the lights and we’re going into it trying to win. It’s always a difficult game when either of the Old Firm come through to Edinburgh but we’ve got a good group here that’s capable of putting on a show and winning the game.”

Rangers boss Michael Beale said: “I think Robbie has done a fantastic job for the second time at Hearts. Playing in Europe has kicked them on as it has done for us. We're seeing that in their performances and it's the strongest Hearts squad I can remember. I always like Tynecastle, it's a feisty game. We're looking forward to it."

Bookies’ odds

Home 9/2, Draw 10/3, Away 11/20, with Bet365.com.

