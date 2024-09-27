Don Cowie visits Tynecastle Park for the first time as Ross County manager on Saturday eager to compound his former club’s misery. Hearts are bottom of the Premiership as they face up to their ex-midfielder, who is now managing the Highland side.

Both he and the interim Hearts manager Liam Fox have important players missing for this fixture, although it could be argued that Cowie’s woes run deeper than Fox’s given the experienced figures he is without. The latest injury news from both camps is below: