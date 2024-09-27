Don Cowie visits Tynecastle Park for the first time as Ross County manager on Saturday eager to compound his former club’s misery. Hearts are bottom of the Premiership as they face up to their ex-midfielder, who is now managing the Highland side.
Both he and the interim Hearts manager Liam Fox have important players missing for this fixture, although it could be argued that Cowie’s woes run deeper than Fox’s given the experienced figures he is without. The latest injury news from both camps is below:
1. Calem Nieuwenhof (Hearts): Out
Working back to fitness after a long-term hamstring injury but won't be ready until next month. | SNS Group
2. George Harmon (Ross County): Out
Sustained an ankle injury against Dundee last week and will be out for some time. | SNS Group
3. Gerald Taylor (Hearts): Out
Spotted on crutches at Riccarton this week after sustaining a knock at St Mirren last Saturday. Not expected to be available. | SNS Group
4. Will Nightingale (Ross County): Out
Has struggled with a knee problem and been out since late August. | SNS Group