Hearts v Ross County injury latest: Seven players ruled out and one doubt for Scottish Premiership match

Saturday’s SPFL fixture at Tynecastle will be vital in the chase for the top six and European places

The importance of Saturday’s Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Ross County can’t be overstated as the two clubs aim for a top-six place. Just one point separates them in the league table and both have realistic aspirations of achieving European football next season.

With four games left until the league splits, points are evermore precious. Hearts head coach Neil Critchley and his County counterpart Don Cowie have players missing for this fixture. Here is the latest injury news from both camps ahead of the weekend:

The giant centre-back is working back to fitness after a quad muscle injury.

1. Frankie Kent (Hearts): Out

Hasn't played since August due to knee and groin issues.

2. Will Nightingale (Ross County): Out

Making progress from a hamstring issue but not yet ready for a first-team return.

3. Stephen Kingsley (Hearts): Out

Another defender missing for County, this time because of an Achilles problem.

4. Ryan Leak (Ross County): Out

