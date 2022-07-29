Hearts v Ross County: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TV and ticket info

The match at Tynecastle Park kicks off at 3pm on Saturday. A limited number of tickets are available in the Gorgie and Roseburn stands. The SPFL no longer permits live streaming inside the UK & Ireland. But international subscribers can watch live on Hearts TV.

Team news

Hearts open their season at home to Ross County

Hearts are expected to start with Lawrence Shankland and Liam Boyce in attack, but midfielder Cammy Devlin could be a doubt after missing the Preston and Stoke games. Michael Smith or Andy Halliday may fill in alongside Peter Haring.

Ross County lost Regan Charles-Cooke but have made 10 summer signings, with midfielder Yan Dhanda one to watch. William Akio and fellow attacker Josh Sims picked up knocks last weekend but are expected to be fit.

Form guide

Hearts rounded off a positive and busy pre-season schedule of friendlies with victory over Stoke City last weekend, but this is the first competitive game and will be a much better gauge for what lies ahead.

County topped their Premier Sports Cup group with three wins from four games, and thrashed East Fife 7-0 last week. Malky Mackay’s team are shaping up well for the new league season.

Head-to-head

Hearts have won only one of their last seven home league games against County, stretching back to 2016. Five of those games have been draws.

Match officials

David Dickinson is the man in the middle.

Manager thoughts

Robbie Neilson: “I'm pleased with how it’s gone but pre-season doesn't mean anything. That first competitive game is the most important thing. County have been playing competitive games, so they will be ready, and we have to be ready. We know what it's going to be like.”

Malky Mackay: “We can have pace and attacking play, but in the final 25 yards we’ve got to be clinical. I have told them the last thing they do has got to be the best thing they do.”

