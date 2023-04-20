Hearts v Ross County: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds; referee

Match details

Who: Hearts v Ross County. What: cinch Scottish Premiership. Where: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. When: Saturday, April 22. Kick-off 3pm. Referee: Hearts v Ross County.

TV and ticket info

The game is being broadcast live by Sky Sports. Coverage begins at 12 noon on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. The coverage ends shortly before 3pm. Hearts TV customers can listen to live audio if they live within the UK and Ireland. International subscribers can watch the match through the site.

Resale tickets for the match are available through the club website.

Team news

Josh Ginnelly is fit again after missing the last few games with a bone bruise in his foot. Veteran right-back Michael Smith (hamstring) is unavailable and Hearts are unsure whether he’ll be able to play again this season. Liam Boyce (knee) is back in full training but still at least another couple of weeks away. Beni Baningime has yet to return to full training from his own knee injury, while Craig Halkett (knee), Craig Gordon (broken leg) and Gary Mackay-Steven (foot) are out for the season.

Eamonn Brophy is absent for the visitors with a thigh strain.

Form guide

Hearts have lost six games in succession and seven of their last eight. The Jambos have won just three times since January 22.

County are bottom of the cinch Premiership after last week’s 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen. They’ve been beaten six times in their last eight.

Head-to-head

These sides are the draw specialists when they meet each other. Ten of the last 15 fixtures have ended up a share of the spoils. However, the Jambos have emerged victorious from the two contests this campaign, winning each 2-1.

Manager thoughts

Hearts interim boss Steven Naismith said: “We need to play with the first thought of we are going forward, we are attacking, we are causing the other teams problems rather than focus on any other team. In my whole time as a player being an attacking team is more enjoyable than trying to defend games and try to score a goal. You need to go and win games now.”

