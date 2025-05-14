Hearts v St Johnstone injury news: Eight players out and one doubtful for Tynecastle

Penultimate Scottish Premiership fixtures take place in midweek

While Hearts’ Premiership safety is secured, St Johnstone are fighting for their lives at the foot of the league table as they travel to Tynecastle Park this evening. Simo Valakari’s side are desperate for points and will not be short on motivation for the match in Edinburgh.

Both Valakari and the interim Hearts head coach Liam Fox have various injury concerns ahead of the meeting. They are missing key players, with the latest team news from both camps detailed below:

Not expected to be fully recovered from a hamstring problem in time to play at Tynecastle.

1. Zach Mitchell (St Johnstone): Out

The club's first-choice goalkeeper has a shoulder injury and missed the weekend win over Motherwell.

2. Craig Gordon (Hearts): Out

The versatile wide man has an ankle injury and is unlikely to be available.

3. Drey Wright (St Johnstone): Out

Suffered a knee injury on Saturday which keeps him on the sidelines.

4. Kenneth Vargas (Hearts): Out

