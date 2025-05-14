Hearts v St Johnstone injury news: Eight players out and one doubtful for Tynecastle

While Hearts’ Premiership safety is secured, St Johnstone are fighting for their lives at the foot of the league table as they travel to Tynecastle Park this evening. Simo Valakari’s side are desperate for points and will not be short on motivation for the match in Edinburgh.
Both Valakari and the interim Hearts head coach Liam Fox have various injury concerns ahead of the meeting. They are missing key players, with the latest team news from both camps detailed below:
1. Zach Mitchell (St Johnstone): Out
Not expected to be fully recovered from a hamstring problem in time to play at Tynecastle. | SNS Group
2. Craig Gordon (Hearts): Out
The club's first-choice goalkeeper has a shoulder injury and missed the weekend win over Motherwell. | SNS Group
3. Drey Wright (St Johnstone): Out
The versatile wide man has an ankle injury and is unlikely to be available. | SNS Group
4. Kenneth Vargas (Hearts): Out
Suffered a knee injury on Saturday which keeps him on the sidelines. | SNS Group