The proverbial relegation six-pointer takes place at Tynecastle Park when Hearts host St Johnstone. Both clubs find themselves occupying the bottom two places in the Premiership and will be desperate not to be left propping up the league at Christmas.

Managers Neil Critchley and Simo Valakari are relative newcomers to the managerial scene in Scotland and will meet for the first time on Sunday. They both have a number of injury issues to content with and must select their respective teams from depleted squads.