Hearts v St Johnstone: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds; referee

Match details

Who: Hearts v St Johnstone. What: cinch Scottish Premiership. Where: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. When: Saturday, March 4. Kick-off 3pm. Referee: Steven McLean.

TV and ticket info

Lawrence Shankland celebrates after scoring against St Johnstone in the win at McDiarmid Park earlier in the season. Picture: SNS

The SPFL no longer permits live streaming inside the UK & Ireland for 3pm Saturday kick-offs. But international subscribers can watch live on Hearts TV.

Team news

Peter Haring is back in full training for Hearts but this game will come too early for the Austrian. Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime are back running but will still be absent for at least another month. Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett and Gary Mackay-Steven are long-term absentees.

Opponents

Form guide

The 2-0 loss to Motherwell a week past Sunday was only the second defeat in 14 games for Hearts, though both of those losses have come in the last four games. There have been two victories in the last five, though they came against Premiership bottom-side Dundee United and Championship basement-dwellers Hamilton Accies.

St Johnstone have improved since a seven-game losing streak through late December and January, winning two and drawing another in their last four games.

Head-to-head

Famously strong against the Jam Tarts in Perth, St Johnstone have won only once in their last ten visits to Tynecastle with seven Hearts victories in that time.

Manager thoughts

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson said: “The last couple of games have been very close. I know Callum very well and he is trying to change their style to more possession-based, football-based so coming to Tynecastle they will try to pass the ball and it is a game where the two teams will be trying to play."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson said: “Hearts are third for a reason. They've got quality. Playing in Europe has probably brought them up another level. The players have realised what standard is required to play regularly at that level and have stepped up to the plate.”

Bookies’ odds

Home 7/10, Draw 11/4, Away 4/1, with Bet365.com.

