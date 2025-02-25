Hearts v St Mirren injury latest: Eight players out and one doubtful for Tynecastle

Hearts and St Mirren meet at Tynecastle Park on Wednesday with top-six places at stake. The hosts know victory can propel them into the top half of the Premiership table, with Saints sitting sixth and just one point ahead of their Edinburgh counterparts.

The congested area of the league heightens the intesity of the run-in to the mid-April split. Hearts want to make it into the top half and pursue a European spot, and St Mirren want back-to-back European qualification under manager Stephen Robinson.

Both Robinson and Neil Critchley, the Hearts head coach, have some injury issues to contend with ahead of this match. Below are the latest updates from both camps:

Evan Mooney (St Mirren): Out Not expected back until mid-March because of an ankle injury.

Frankie Kent (Hearts): Out A quad muscle injury keeps the defender sidelined for the moment.

Alex Iacovitti (St Mirren): Out The big defender is unlikely to feature due to a hamstring complaint.