Hearts v St Mirren: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds; referee

Match details

Who: Hearts v St Mirren. What: cinch Scottish Premiership. Where: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. When: Saturday, April 8. Kick-off 3pm. Referee: Matthew MacDermid (Graham Grainger on VAR).

TV and ticket info

James Hill takes on St Mirren's Jonah Ayunga during the 1-0 victory for Hearts at Tynecastle earlier this year. Picture: SNS

The SPFL no longer permits live streaming inside the UK & Ireland for games kicking off at 3pm on a Saturday. But international subscribers can watch live on Hearts TV with other subscribers can access live audio.

Team news

Zander Clark is touch-and-go for this encounter having been forced off against Kilmarnock last weekend with a hamstring injury. Hearts will go with Ross Stewart in goal if the ex-St Johnstone stopper doesn’t make it.

Cammy Devlin is expected to return to the squad after missing last week due to concussion protocols. Peter Haring might be back in the squad after he’s been out for six months with concussion symptoms. Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime (both knee) won’t be back until after the split if at all this season. Craig Halkett (knee), Gary Mackay-Steven (foot) and Craig Gordon (leg) are all out for the season.

Form guide

Hearts have lost five of their last six and won three of their last ten. St Mirren have won two and drawn two of their last five with the only defeat coming to league leaders Celtic, who came from behind to win after the Buddies had a man sent off.

Head-to-head

Hearts won the last encounter at Tynecastle while the match in Paisley this season was a 1-1 draw. Hearts are now six games undefeated against their visitors.

Manager thoughts

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson said: “We've got an opportunity on Saturday to hopefully extend that lead and then more opportunities after that to try and confirm it. I don't think we've ever been well clear. It's not like last season. When we came back after the World Cup break, we were four points behind. We managed to get a wee gap and it's come down a bit but it's a case of trying to build again and get it (the gap) up again."

