Hearts v Viktoria Plzen injury latest: Five players out and one doubtful for Europa League tie at Tynecastle

Some players will miss Thursday night’s return leg

Hearts will wait on Lawrence Shankland until the very last minute in the hope of including him against Viktoria Plzen on Thursday. The Tynecastle captain missed training with a knee knock ahead of the Europa League play-off return leg with the Czechs.

Shankland’s influence and goalscoring threat make him one of Hearts’ most important players and coaching staff are prepared to take a late decision on his availability. Other players from both teams are already ruled out of the match, which will decide who progresses to the new-look league phase of the Europa League.

Here is the latest injury information ahead of the match:

Had an injection to help him recover from a calf-related issue. Still working his way back to full fitness.

1. Beni Baningime (Hearts): Out

Like Baningime, the Australian is working back to fitness. He has been missing since March due to a hamstring problem.

2. Calem Nieuwenhof (Hearts): Out

The forward has been missing since July with a knee problem.

3. Christophe Kabongo (Plzen): Out

A knee knock sustained at Motherwell on Sunday leaves the captain touch-and-go for this game.

4. Lawrence Shankland (Hearts): Doubt

