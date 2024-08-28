Hearts will wait on Lawrence Shankland until the very last minute in the hope of including him against Viktoria Plzen on Thursday. The Tynecastle captain missed training with a knee knock ahead of the Europa League play-off return leg with the Czechs.

Shankland’s influence and goalscoring threat make him one of Hearts’ most important players and coaching staff are prepared to take a late decision on his availability. Other players from both teams are already ruled out of the match, which will decide who progresses to the new-look league phase of the Europa League.