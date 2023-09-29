Tynecastle club are unhappy at the situation their fans are faced with at Hampden Park

Hearts officials are unhappy with ticketing arrangements for the Viaplay Cup semi-finals after the Tynecastle club were given less seats than Rangers. Prices and allocations were confirmed by the Scottish Professional Football League today, with the Glasgow side given more than 20,000 briefs for Hampden Park whilst Hearts get up to 20,000.

A 50-50 split of tickets has been agreed for the other semi-final between Hibs and Aberdeen on Saturday, November 4. Hearts take on Rangers 24 hours later and told supporters they did everything possible to push for the same even split of briefs.

“The club would like assure fans that we requested and pushed for an even 50-50 split of tickets, but due to previous sales history and the inability to segregate Hampden’s North Stand into subsections, this request was denied,” Hearts said on their webiste. “Naturally, we are very disappointed at this outcome but we are confident that Hearts supporters will take up our full allocation and turn Hampden into a sea of maroon.”

Tickets will cost £28 to £38 for adults and £5 to £12 for concessions. All four clubs have agreed that the initial allocations could change depending on demand between now and November. Rangers and Aberdeen fans will be housed to the west of the national stadium, with Hearts and Hibs both accommodated to the east. Ticket prices for both games have been frozen at last season’s rates and large crowds are expected.

Neil Doncaster, the SPFL chief executive, said: “We are delighted to confirm that the Viaplay Cup semi-final ticket prices have been frozen for this season’s matches.

“We are very much looking forward to two big games at the national stadium in early November and wish all four clubs the very best of luck as they aim to book a return trip to Hampden Park for the final on Sunday, December 17.”

