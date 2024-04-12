Hearts and Hibs collide this week in the SWPL

Hearts and Hibs will lock horns in the third Edinburgh Derby of the SWPL season on Friday evening.

The two rivals will clash at the Oriam National Performance Centre, with kick-off scheduled for 7.30pm. The derby will be the third fixture following the league’s split and both sides have won and lost a game each since. Hearts fell 2-0 to reigning SWPL champions Glasgow City before bouncing back with a 3-0 win on the road against Partick Thistle.

Hibs kicked their post-split run off with a 2-0 win over Thistle but were dealt a 2-1 defeat at the hands of league leaders Rangers last time out. Despite taking an early lead through Jorian Baucom, the Gers hit back with two goals late in the second half to continue their title charge.

The two Edinburgh sides head into tonight’s blockbuster clash following the international break, which saw Scotland draw 0-0 with Serbia before beating Slovakia 1-0 in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifying. Just three points separate Hearts and Hibs as they head into the Oriam meeting. The Jambos are currently fourth in the table on 45 points, while the Hibees occupy fifth. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where is Hearts vs Hibs?

The SWPL derby will take place at The Oriam, Edinburgh.

What time is the match and how can I watch?

Kick-off is 19:30 on Friday, April 12th. Tickets are sold out but fans can still tune in to watch the action via a scheduled livestream on Hearts’ official YouTube channel. You can also keep up to date through both clubs’ social media platforms.

Head-to-head