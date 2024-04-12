Hearts vs Livingston injury latest: 6 out and 2 doubts as star man returns from illness

The latest injury news ahead of Hearts vs Livingston in the Premiership.

By Ben Banks
Published 12th Apr 2024, 15:00 BST

Hearts take on Livingston this weekend as the Premiership head towards the split.

It’s matchday 33 and the final pre-split game for both sides, at opposite ends of the table. Steven Naismith’s hosts are looking to put third beyond any doubt as soon as possible while Livingston need to pull off the greatest of escapes to remain a top flight club and get off bottom.

While some Hearts men remain out, they are boosted by star striker Lawrence Shankland and midfielder Beni Baningime returning from a bug to training this week. Naismith said: “Everybody that has been ill, has had a normal week of training, which is fantastic for us.

“Firstly, it’s great to have that competition, because it means keeping those levels high is easier, because everybody wants to play. Everybody wants to show they can play a part for us going into next season and the challenges that that will bring.”

Here is the latest injury news surrounding Hearts and Livingston ahead of the game at Tynecastle.

Defender still on the road to recovery.

1. Craig Halkett (Hearts) - OUT

Defender still on the road to recovery.

Photo Sales
Livingston's Penrice will join Hearts in the summer but is on the mend from a hip flexor operation.

2. James Penrice (Livingston): OUT

Livingston's Penrice will join Hearts in the summer but is on the mend from a hip flexor operation. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Sidelined with a muscle injury.

3. Cristian Montano (Livingston): OUT

Sidelined with a muscle injury.

Photo Sales
Missed last week with a muscle injury.

4. Andrew Shinnie (Livingston): OUT

Missed last week with a muscle injury. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LivingstonPremiershipHearts FCLawrence Shankland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.