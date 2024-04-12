Hearts take on Livingston this weekend as the Premiership head towards the split.

It’s matchday 33 and the final pre-split game for both sides, at opposite ends of the table. Steven Naismith’s hosts are looking to put third beyond any doubt as soon as possible while Livingston need to pull off the greatest of escapes to remain a top flight club and get off bottom.

While some Hearts men remain out, they are boosted by star striker Lawrence Shankland and midfielder Beni Baningime returning from a bug to training this week. Naismith said: “Everybody that has been ill, has had a normal week of training, which is fantastic for us.

“Firstly, it’s great to have that competition, because it means keeping those levels high is easier, because everybody wants to play. Everybody wants to show they can play a part for us going into next season and the challenges that that will bring.”

Here is the latest injury news surrounding Hearts and Livingston ahead of the game at Tynecastle.

Craig Halkett (Hearts) - OUT Defender still on the road to recovery.

James Penrice (Livingston): OUT Livingston's Penrice will join Hearts in the summer but is on the mend from a hip flexor operation.