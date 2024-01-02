Hearts wrapped up their 2023 with a 2-2 draw against Ross County but they will be looking to start the new year with a bang as they take on bottom of the table Livingston.

The Jambos are set for their first match of 2024 as they make the trip to Almondvale Stadium. Livi have not won a match since October and have a fair bit of ground to make up if they want to climb off the bottom spot. They currently have 12 points on the board, six behind Ross County, meanwhile Hearts are comfortable in third with 33 points.

Ahead of this afternoon's Scottish Premiership clash, we've taken a look back at the past 10 meetings between these two sides. Check out the recent Hearts vs Livingston history and see who won, who scored, and who was sent off during the last 10 games.

1st November 2023, Scottish Premiership Hearts 1-0 Livingston (Goalscorer: Kenneth Vargas 79')

12th November 2022, Scottish Premiership Hearts 1-1 Livingston (Goalscorers: Stephen Kelly 55', Josh Ginnelly 90'. Red card: Kye Rowles)