After a tough Christmas week that saw the club lose to Hibs in the derby and then a late collapse in drawing against Ross County, a win is much needed for Neil Critchley’s men. But they are not helped by a number of injury concerns.

The same can be said for Motherwell, who are already set to be missing key players for this game, with another one looking likely to be added to that list. Hearts will be sweating on the fitness of Lawrence Shankland who missed the County draw with a calf issue.