Hearts vs Motherwell injury latest: Eight out and four doubts as both sides battle mounting fitness trouble

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 1st Jan 2025, 12:00 BST

Hearts and Motherwell have mounting injury concerns ahead of the game this week - with one key Fir Park man proving a major doubt

Hearts host Motherwell in their latest Premiership match at Tynecastle.

After a tough Christmas week that saw the club lose to Hibs in the derby and then a late collapse in drawing against Ross County, a win is much needed for Neil Critchley’s men. But they are not helped by a number of injury concerns.

The same can be said for Motherwell, who are already set to be missing key players for this game, with another one looking likely to be added to that list. Hearts will be sweating on the fitness of Lawrence Shankland who missed the County draw with a calf issue.

Here is the latest injury news ahead of the Premiership clash.

Being assessed by medical staff after coming off at the break vs Rangers.

1. Apostolos Stamatelopoulos (Motherwell) - DOUBT

Being assessed by medical staff after coming off at the break vs Rangers. | SNS Group

Another being assessed ahead of this one.

2. Marvin Kaleta (Motherwell) - DOUBT

Another being assessed ahead of this one. | SNS Group

A quad muscle injury will sideline the defender/

3. Frankie Kent (Hearts): OUT

A quad muscle injury will sideline the defender/ | SNS Group

Back in Motherwell training but not fit to play yet after a long-term knee issue.

4. Callum Slattery (Motherwell) - OUT

Back in Motherwell training but not fit to play yet after a long-term knee issue. | SNS Group

