Hearts vs Motherwell team news and injury updates on 15 players as both sides carry fitness predicaments

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 10:26 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 12:01 BST

Here is the latest team news and injury updates ahead of Hearts’ home clash against Motherwell

Hearts are back in Premiership action this weekend when they take on Motherwell at Tynecastle.

Derek McInnes’ side are two wins from two so far in the league but were knocked out the Premier Sports Cup against St Mirren on penalties last weekend. Motherwell have drawn with the Buddies and Rangers to kick off their campaign and beat St Johnstone to progress to the League Cup’s last eight.

Head coach McInnes said: “We’re fine. Other people might need to lift their spirits, but we're fine. Of course we wanted to avoid defeat. We lost a game on penalties. I thought for 75 minutes we were the better team. We’re not going to dwell too much on it. We're two days away from the next game. We've moved on from Saturday, as disappointing as it was. We'd set high standards for ourselves, and we didn't quite meet it.

“I spoke after the game about reasons why we didn't get to our best level. But listen, we move on now. I'm not going to have this negativity hanging about. We need to be ready to bounce back quickly. We need to have really positive mindsets across the board and move quickly on to the next one.”

Here’s the latest team news ahead of the latest Hearts vs Motherwell encounter.

Suffered a torn groin muscle. Out longer term.

1. Ryan Fulton (Hearts) - OUT

Suffered a torn groin muscle. Out longer term. | SNS Group

A player who has been absent all season. The former Hearts winger won't feature here.

2. Sam Nicholson (Motherwell) - OUT

A player who has been absent all season. The former Hearts winger won't feature here. | SNS Group

Remains out as he continues rehab from injury.

3. Craig Gordon (Hearts) - OUT

Remains out as he continues rehab from injury. | SNS Group

Out with an injury picked up vs St Johnstone.

4. Tom Sparrow (Motherwell) - OUT

Out with an injury picked up vs St Johnstone. | SNS Group

