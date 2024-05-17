Hearts vs Rangers injury latest: 15 outs and doubts amid visitors injury crisis for Tynecastle finale

By Ben Banks
Published 17th May 2024, 13:00 BST
Updated 17th May 2024, 13:00 BST

Hearts play host to Rangers on the final day of the Premiership season.

Hearts will end their successful 23/24 Premiership season at home to Rangers on Saturday lunchtime.

It will be an emotional afternoon in Gorgie, with long-serving midfielder Peter Haring saying his goodbyes to the home fans after six years in maroon. Goalkeeper Michael McGovern and midfielder Andy Halliday, who’s spent the second half of the season on loan at Motherwell, will also leave Hearts at the end of their contracts.

One more game comes before the summer recruitment drive and preparations for next season take centre stage. Head coach Steven Naismith will be keen to finish with a win against a side the team have lost every game against this campaign.

Their most recent meeting was at Hampden, when Rangers prevailed in Scottish Cup semi-final action. Both sides have some outs and doubts for the game, with Rangers in particular rocked by a range of issues. Here’s who’s definitely out and who’s a doubt for the game.

1. Craig Halkett (Hearts): Out

2. Abdallah Sima (Rangers): Out

3. Danilo (Rangers): Out

Danilo has missed large chunks of this season for Rangers due to injury and again misses here with a knee blow. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

4. Bailey Rice (Rangers): Doubt

